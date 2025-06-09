In a new twist to the ongoing feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, the tech billionaire's father -- Errol Musk -- recently suggested that his son is suffering from "PTSD from the White House". The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the Republican leader had a public fallout after the former criticised the Trump administration's "Big, Beautiful Bill".

"So they had an argument about that [bill], and as they are all suffering from a bit of PTSD, a post-traumatic stress disorder over the last few months, they started hitting out at each other," Musk's father was quoted as saying by Metro.

He further claimed that Elon may have "made a mistake" by backing Donald Trump's re-election as the US President. Errol said that Elon is stressed and exhausted from months of political tension.

Likening the spat between Trump and Musk to a failing marriage, Errol told Russian outlet Izvestia: "So at the moment, Elon is inclined to say that he's made a mistake." He added that Trump will prevail since he was elected as the president.

Furthermore, he described Elon as "not a great politician," adding, "He's a great tech innovator and so forth. But his politics is, as I've said before, is a swimming pool with no bottom, it's a swimming pool with no sides."

Once allies, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are now in a fiery public clash. The feud erupted after Musk slammed Trump’s tax bill as a “disgusting abomination.” What started as policy dissent spiralled into personal attacks, with Musk reviving Trump-era deficit quotes and even alleging Trump’s name was linked to Jeffrey Epstein, though the post was later deleted.

The White House dismissed the claim, but Trump hit back, threatening to cut federal ties with Musk’s companies. Just weeks ago, Musk was a trusted advisor; now, the alliance has crumbled. Over the weekend, Trump warned Musk not to back Democratic candidates in the upcoming elections.

"If he does, he'll have to pay the consequences for that."