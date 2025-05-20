'END to the War': Donald Trump says Russia, Ukraine will immediately start ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Russia and Ukraine are set to begin immediate talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire. This development comes after a two-hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite this announcement, the Kremlin indicated that any concrete agreement may take time to materialise.

Trump described the conflict as a "bloodbath," with approximately 5,000 soldiers reportedly dying each week, and noted that the war is not of US origin.

In the conversation with Putin, characterised as "very informative and very frank," Putin expressed a willingness to work towards a peace agreement with Ukraine.

He stated, "Moscow will propose and is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum outlining the framework for a possible future peace treaty." Putin also highlighted the potential economic benefits peace could bring to both nations, including job creation and trade opportunities.

Following the call, Trump communicated the developments to international figures, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders, emphasising the Vatican's interest in hosting the negotiations.

"The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!" Trump stated. The upcoming discussions will focus on the conditions to be negotiated directly by Moscow and Kyiv.

US Vice President JD Vance expressed scepticism about Russia's commitment to ending the war, highlighting the uncertain nature of the negotiations. "It takes two to tango," Vance remarked, adding that if Russia is not serious, the US might eventually distance itself from the peace efforts. Trump's stance on future economic cooperation between the US, Russia, and Ukraine was also noted as a prospect following the conflict's resolution.

Ukrainian President Zelensky underscored the significance of maintaining pressure on Russia, advocating for continued sanctions and diplomatic efforts. "Pressure is needed against Russia until they are eager to stop the war," he stated. Zelensky also mentioned the stalled talks in Turkey, where a low-level Russian delegation failed to make significant progress.

The potential prisoner exchange of 1,000 detainees by both sides has emerged as a minor diplomatic success, reflecting hopes for further conciliatory measures. While no major breakthroughs were reported, the initiation of talks and ongoing diplomatic efforts signify a potential shift towards resolution in the prolonged conflict.