Newly released records from the United States Justice Department’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have reignited controversy around his continued access to elite social circles after his 2008 conviction including homes with children present.

At the center of the probe is a 2010 email sent by Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former girlfriend and longtime associate of Epstein, inviting him to visit her home. At the time, Andersson-Dubin’s daughter Celina was reportedly 15 years old.

“Come and visit next week, Celina will have 5 friends over,” the email accessed by Vanity Fair read.

The message was sent two years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting a minor for prostitution, served a brief jail sentence, and became a registered sex offender. Its inclusion in a fresh tranche of Justice Department documents has raised renewed alarm about how Epstein continued to maintain proximity to minors even after his conviction.

According to the publication, Eva Andersson-Dubin and her billionaire hedge fund husband Glenn Dubin were among the first to welcome Epstein back into their social circle following his release from jail. In 2009, a year before the resurfaced email, Andersson-Dubin wrote to Epstein’s probation officer acknowledging his conviction but stating she was “100% comfortable with Jeffrey Epstein around (her) children.” She later invited him to Thanksgiving dinner.

Born Eva Birgitta Andersson in Uddevalla, Sweden, Andersson-Dubin is a former Ford Model who won Miss Sweden in 1980 before attending UCLA medical school. She dated Epstein intermittently throughout the 1980s and married Glenn Dubin in 1994. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the two remained close for decades.

After Epstein’s 2019 federal arrest on sex trafficking charges, a spokesperson for the Dubins said they were “horrified” by the allegations and denied any knowledge of his broader conduct. “If they had been aware of the vile and unspeakable conduct, they would have cut off all ties,” the statement said.

Andersson-Dubin later testified as a defence witness during Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 trial, denying any involvement in sexual misconduct and describing Epstein’s relationship with her children as “uncle-like.”