Epstein Files: 'Had limited contact, unrelated to abusive activity,' says Deepak Chopra on email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein

Indian-American wellness guru Deepak Chopra on Wednesday apologised for his email exchanges with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In one of the many exchanges with Epstein in 2016, Chopra wrote that he enjoyed the "younger, intellectually sharp, and self-aware women".

The email exchange took place years after Epstein was registered as a sex offendor. Chopra, however, clarified that he was never involved in nor did he participate in any criminal or exploitative conduct.

He added that he was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.

"I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms. I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity," Chopra wrote in a post on X.

He further said that his past email exchanges with Epstein reflect "poor judgment in tone".

"I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time. My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors."

— Deepak Chopra (@DeepakChopra) February 4, 2026

What did Deepak Chopra write in 2016 email to Jeffrey Epstein?

Source: X/@ParaN_rmal

In another email, Chopra shared a news article about a woman taking back a lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of sexual abuse at an event linked to Epstein. The author asked the sex offender whether the case against him was also dropped.

When Epstein confirmed it, Chopra replied, "Good". In a yet another email, Chopra asked Epstein if he knew Trump's second wife Marla Maples, with whom the now US President shares daughter Tiffany Trump.

To this, Epstein replied that he lost a $10,000 bet, which he paid to Trump with a truck full of baby food.

The New Delhi-born wellness guru left hospital medicine after meeting Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in 1985. Chopra has also featured in several episodes of Oprah's talk show.