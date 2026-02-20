Epstein Files: 'Once we knew how bad he was...,' says Les Wexner in deposition before US House panel

Former Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner told members of the US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that he was “conned” and cut ties after learning of allegations against late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The billionaire said that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and was deceived by the late financier, in a five-hour deposition video released on Thursday.

During the deposition in Ohio, Wexner said that he severed ties with Epstein after learning of sex trafficking allegations against him.“As I look back at it, I was conned by the World Olympic, all-time con artist,” Wexner told investigators. “As far as I was concerned, once we knew how bad he was, he was dead.”

The Oversight Committee, which is conducting its own investigation, summoned him in connection with the case. Though he has not been charged, his name appeared in Justice Department materials as a potential secondary co-conspirator. The memo noted there was “limited evidence regarding his involvement.”

Wexner told investigators that Epstein frequently boasted about knowing influential figures.

“He would say things like, I know President Clinton or I know the Pope, or I know God,” Wexner said. “It was that kind of name-dropping.”

Wexner maintained that his relationship with Epstein was strictly professional and that he never considered him a friend. He said he ended contact in the early 2000s after confronting Epstein about allegations. “I asked, ‘What the hell is this?’” Wexner recalled. He said Epstein told him he was being “shaken down by a hooker,” and Wexner said he believed him at the time.

Wexner expressed shock over reports that approximately $20 million in stock and cash from his charitable entities had been directed to one of Epstein’s charities. “Effing shocked, I'm just, I’m appalled. I never heard that,” he said.

Wexner said he visited Epstein’s Palm Beach home, his New Mexico ranch, and his private island once for about an hour with family members, describing the island as a “pretty crummy island.” He also sold Epstein a townhouse in New York.

He told investigators he believes Epstein stole from multiple people to build his wealth. “Bank robbers don’t rob one bank,” Wexner said. “There’s more there.”

He suggested some victims may avoid coming forward due to embarrassment. “They don’t want to appear naive or dumb,” he said. “When I look in the mirror, I know I see an honest person, but in this I was completely blind.”

“If it was a movie, no one would believe it,” Wexner added. “I mean diabolical isn’t a big enough word … Bernie Madoff is a Boy Scout compared to Jeffrey.”

Asked why he did not publicly raise concerns earlier, Wexner said, “Running a public company for a long time, I’m not good at public relations or financial public relations.”

He added that he welcomed the opportunity to testify. “I’m happy that today is happening because I want to help, and I would do everything I can to nail that son of a bitch,” Wexner said.

In POLITICO’s 2026 Governors Summit, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine defended Wexner. “Barring some new information of something that he has done illegal, I don’t see that as a problem,” DeWine said.

The release of Wexner’s full testimony comes amid renewed pressure on Republicans to hold powerful figures accountable, particularly following the arrest of Prince Andrew in connection with the Epstein investigation. The Justice Department has not filed additional charges since making related materials public.

Democrats have highlighted Epstein’s past associations, including with President Donald Trump.