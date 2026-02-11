US Congressman Ro Khanna has disclosed the names of six men whose identities had been blacked out in the Epstein files — documents that have ensnared prominent figures across politics, royalty, business and entertainment. Among the newly revealed names is Victoria's Secret boss Les Wexner, identified as a “co-conspirator” of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Separately, Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie posted screenshots indicating that the US Department of Justice removed the redaction on Wexner’s name and photograph in a 2019 document.

Those screeching “name names on the floor of the House now” have lost the plot. We passed a bill and it’s the DOJ’s job to show the files. Yesterday, Ro & I pressured DOJ to unredact several people who the FBI labeled as coconspirators in 2019. Here’s before-and-after yesterday. pic.twitter.com/b1EIo63zES — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 10, 2026

Les Wexner named in Epstein Files: Here's what we know so far

Who is Les Wexner?

Les Wexner is an 88-year-old American billionaire who founded L Brands. L Brands is a retail empire that includes Victoria's Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, PINK, and Bath & Body Works.

Wexner served as the CEO of L Brands for more than five decades. As of 2026, L Brands no longer exists as a combined entity, as its former components are trading as independent companies.

What is Les Wexner's connection to Jeffrey Epstein?

Wexner was Epstein's most significant client, as it was his wealth and social credibility due to which the latter went from a millionaire to a plutocrat. Epstein acquired major assets from Wexner at significant discounts, including the Manhattan townhouse and a private Boeing 727.

According to an investigation by the New York Times in November, Wexner is the person who advanced Epstein's financial status. Apart from the money, his "greatest value to Epstein was that he imbued him with new credibility and credentials", according to the publication.

Why has Les Wexner been described as a "co-conspirator"?

He has been named as a "co-conspirator" because his name was recently unredacted in the 2019 FBI documents that identified him as a person of interest in the Epstein files probe.

Despite the "co-conspirator" label, Wexner faces no criminal charges as of now. Meanwhile, late Virginia Giuffre alleged in court documents that she was forced to have sex with the Victoria's Secret founder, a claim he has denied.

A former Victoria's Secret model, Maria Farmer, accused that she was assaulted by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Wexner's Ohio property in 1996.

When did Wexner and Epstein first meet?

They first met in 1986 at a meeting in Florida's Palm Beach after they were introduced by a mutual friend and insurance executive, Robert Meister, and his wife. A year after this, Epstein was officially hired as Wexner's financial advisor.

Did Jeffrey Epstein manage Wexner's money?

Epstein remained Wexner's financial manager from 1987 until mid-2007 and managed the latter's investments. Not just that, he had also granted Epstein full power of attorney.

It was at this time that his foundation donated $2.5 million from Wexner's charitable foundations to The Ohio State University. In 2019, Wexner accused Epstein of stealing from him.

When did Wexner cut ties with Epstein?

The billionaire claims he cut all ties with Epstein in 2007 after discovering that the late sex offender had either misappropriated or "stolen" several hundred million dollars from his family. Epstein eventually returned $100 million as part of a private settlement in early 2008.

What happened after Epstein's 2008 conviction?

Based on newly released documents, Les Wexner maintained limited contact with Epstein shortly after the latter's 2008 conviction. Days before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution in Florida, Wexner said in an email, "Abigail told me the result... all I can say is I feel sorry. You violated your own number 1 rule... always be careful".

Replying to this email, Epstein wrote, "no excuse". Moreover, reports indicate that in January 2008, a company controlled by Epstein transferred around $47 million to a charitable fund created by Abigail Wexner.

Were Victoria's Secret models allegedly involved in Epstein's network?

Back in the mid-1990s, executives at L Brands reportedly warned Wexner that Epstein was posing as a recruit for Victoria's Secret to groom and abuse women. While Wexner promised to handle it, Epstein's attempts to attract models under the brand's name allegedly continued.

In 1997, former Victoria's Secret model Alicia Arden filed one of the first police reports against Epstein after he invited her to a hotel for a Victoria's Secret audition. Epstein reportedly groped her and asked her to undress.

As per media reports, he had a working relationship with Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret. In 2005, Razek was a guest at Epstein's Manhattan mansion, where young women who claimed to be "working as models for Epstein" welcomed him.

Even after Wexner purportedly severed ties with Epstein in 2007, Victoria's Secret continued to hire models from MC2 Model Management. MC2 Model Management was co-founded by Jean-Luc Brunel, an Epstein associate who was charged with raping and trafficking minors. Epstein invested around $1 million into the agency, which supplied models for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show till 2015.