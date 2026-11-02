Fatal crash near Trump's Mar-a-Lago: 9 killed as business jet hits ground 'like a missile' in Florida

The twin-engine executive jet had departed earlier in the day from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. According to preliminary flight tracking data and eyewitness reports, the aircraft was transiting South Florida airspace when it suddenly plummeted toward the ground.

Bystander footage captured the final moments of the flight, showing the aircraft in a steep nosedive before crashing near a residential neighborhood and erupting into a massive fireball. The explosion damaged local power infrastructure and sent thick black smoke into the air, visible across Palm Beach County.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the catastrophic impact as a missile-like strike following a terrifying descent into a Palm Beach County neighborhood.

"When you see that video, it's a jarring thing," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters at a news conference after the crash. "It's like a missile coming down, and a massive explosion, debris going everywhere."

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The private jet that went down just miles from Mar-a-Lago had 9 people on board, according to the FAA. The plane crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida. The aircraft had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was on its way to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it crashed. According to the New York Post, the plane took a "sharp right turn" before nosediving into the ground from about 8,000 feet. The plane is a $2 million Learjet 60, according to the Post. Witnesses on the ground say the crash sounded like a missile. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2026

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine occupants aboard the jet perished in the crash, calling the incident a "horrific tragedy." Local fire rescue teams worked quickly to contain the post-impact blaze and secure the crash site. No ground fatalities have been reported, though local authorities are continuing to inspect nearby structures for damage.

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Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been deployed to lead the investigation. Search teams are focusing on recovering the aircraft's flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, while examining radar data, maintenance history, and local weather patterns to determine what caused the sudden loss of control.

Learjet 60: Key performance specifications

The aircraft involved in the crash, a Learjet 60, is a well-known mid-size twin-engine corporate jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace under its iconic Learjet brand. Introduced into service in January 1993 as an upgrade to the earlier Learjet 55, the model was produced until 2012 and remains widely used by private charter companies, corporate flight departments, and aeromedical operators around the globe.

Passenger and crew capacity: The Learjet 60 is typically configured to carry seven to nine passengers alongside a flight crew of two. Carrying nine occupants on a flight puts the aircraft at or near its maximum standard passenger capacity.

Powerplant and propulsion: The jet is powered by two rear-mounted Pratt & Whitney Canada PW305A turbofan engines, producing 4,600 pounds of thrust each. These engines give the aircraft high fuel efficiency and performance capabilities.

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Speed and Altitude: Designed for high-altitude cruise, the Learjet 60 operates at speeds up to Mach 0.79 (approximately 520 mph or 840 km/h). It features an exceptionally fast rate of climb, capable of reaching 41,000 feet in less than 19 minutes, with a maximum certified service ceiling of 51,000 feet. This high operating altitude allows the aircraft to fly far above commercial airline traffic and severe weather systems.

Flight range: With a maximum range of roughly 2,400 to 2,650 nautical miles depending on payload and wind conditions, the Learjet 60 easily handles transcontinental domestic travel as well as routes connecting the United States mainland to Central America and the Caribbean.

Safety: The Learjet 60 features a longer fuselage than its predecessors, offering expanded cabin room and an improved aerodynamic profile. Over its three-decade operating history, the Learjet 60 built a reputation as a workhorse of executive aviation.