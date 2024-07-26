'Going to do everything to make sure she wins in November': Obama Endorses Kamala Harris for president

In a significant push to Kamala Harris's nomination as the Democratic party nominee, former President Barack Obama has officially backed Harris in her bid for the presidency, signalling strong support for the California senator as she prepares for the upcoming election.

Harris received the support of enough Democratic party members to likely become the the party’s nominee against Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, according to Associated Press survey. This after several of the top notch party members endorsed Harris as the President Joe Biden’s replacement after he dropped out of the presidential race.

Now, Ex-president Obama's support is expected to strengthen her position as the nominee for the party.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

With little over 100 days before Election Day, the party's swift unification around Harris was an attempt to move past weeks of internal turmoil about Biden's political future and unite behind the goal of unseating Trump. The day after Biden withdrew from the race, prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders, and political organisations swiftly gathered support for Harris, whose campaign on Monday broke a record for the most money donated to a presidential candidate in a single day.

Earlier this week, several state delegations, including those from Texas and California, convened to affirm their backing for Kamala Harris. By Monday night, Harris had garnered the support of at least 2,471 delegates, exceeding the 1,976 she needs for a first-ballot victory, according to an Associated Press (AP) tally.

California State Democratic Chairman Rusty Hicks reported that 75% to 80% of the state’s delegation participated in a call on Tuesday, unanimously expressing their support for Harris. "I’ve not heard anyone mentioning or calling for any other candidate," Hicks noted, branding the evening's vote as "momentous."