Frank Caprio, viral ‘Caught in Providence’ judge, dies at 88 after cancer battle

Judge Frank Caprio, the beloved Rhode Island jurist known worldwide for his compassion on the courtroom reality show Caught in Providence, has died at 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Caprio's death was announced in a statement on his Instagram page: “Beloved for his compassion, humility and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Just a day before his passing, Caprio shared a video from his hospital bed asking followers to pray for him. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback... I’m a great believer in the power of prayers,” he said.

Often dubbed the “Nicest Judge in the World,” Caprio became a viral sensation for his empathetic courtroom demeanor—dismissing tickets for struggling families, offering heartfelt advice, and showing leniency grounded in humanity. Clips from Caught in Providence have drawn over a billion views online.

Born in Providence, Caprio served as a municipal judge for decades before his court sessions were televised. From 2018 to 2020, Caught in Providence aired nationally and earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. The show embodied his philosophy: justice should be fair, kind, and rooted in respect for dignity.

Advertisement

He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2023 and frequently updated followers on his health journey, remaining open about both hopeful moments and hardships.

Outside the courtroom, Caprio was a devoted family man—remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee honored Caprio as a “true Rhode Island treasure” and ordered flags flown at half-staff.

Judge Frank Caprio’s legacy endures as a global symbol of justice served with compassion and humanity.