From 'Islamic Republic of Japan' to 'Putin': Trump's latest mix-ups spark fresh buzz as Iran tensions rise

A string of verbal slips by US President Donald Trump marked a high-profile press interaction in Ankara on Wednesday, where he appeared alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The remarks drew attention as Trump spoke about rising tensions with Iran and the state of the US-Iran ceasefire.

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During the exchange, Trump referred to Iran as the "Islamic Republic of Japan" while describing a missile attack, and later gestured towards Zelenskyy and asked reporters, "Do you have a question for President Putin?" The appearance came weeks after Trump turned 80, with the White House having released a memo from his physician before his birthday saying he was in excellent health with strong overall physical function.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that two months ago, "we had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan" at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. He said the vessel was shot at over a period of about one hour. He appeared to mean the Islamic Republic of Iran and continued describing what he said was an Iranian missile barrage.

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Trump confused Japan with Iran



“The Islamic Republic of Japan attacked our aircraft carrier.” pic.twitter.com/PZvUaFkEKk — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 8, 2026

The remark came as Trump defended recent US military strikes on Iran and said the interim ceasefire with Tehran was effectively finished. "For me, I think it's over," Trump said when asked about the status of the ceasefire, although he added that US negotiators could continue talks with Tehran if they wished. He also warned that Washington was prepared to launch more attacks if necessary.

According to the background to the remarks, the US launched strikes overnight after accusing Iran of attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran then targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, while both sides continued exchanging warnings over the future of negotiations. The latest escalation also renewed concerns over energy markets, with attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz pushing oil prices higher.

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Later in the same interaction, Trump turned towards Zelenskyy and asked reporters, "Do you have a question for President Putin?" He appeared to mistakenly refer to the Ukrainian leader as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Video clips of the remarks spread quickly on social media, where critics highlighted the mistake and some users revived calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, which provides a constitutional mechanism for declaring a US president unable to discharge the duties of office. Those online reactions did not indicate any formal political effort to invoke the amendment.

The press appearance in Ankara brought together Trump's comments on Iran, his declaration that the ceasefire was "over", and two verbal slips involving Iran and Zelenskyy. It also came shortly after the White House physician's memo said Trump was in excellent health with strong overall physical function.