'Gave me far more powers...': Trump slams SC ruling on tariffs, signals more aggressive trade moves

In a blistering social media statement, President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court of the United States, accusing it of delivering a judgment he claims both undermines American interests and inadvertently expands presidential authority.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump mocked the court — saying he would refer to it in lowercase “based on a complete lack of respect” — and argued that its decision had handed him “far more powers and strength” to act against foreign countries on trade. He suggested the ruling gives him wider scope to deploy licensing and tariff tools, which he said could now be used more aggressively against nations he believes have taken advantage of the US for decades.

Trump also criticised what he described as inconsistencies in the court’s reasoning on licensing fees and tariffs, asserting that while certain fees were restricted, the judgment appeared to validate the broader use of tariffs with greater legal certainty. He framed the outcome as a legal paradox — one that, in his view, weakens the country even as it enlarges executive leverage.

The US President further warned that future rulings could, he claimed, misinterpret constitutional provisions such as the 14th Amendment, continuing what he characterised as a pattern of decisions harmful to US interests. Despite the criticism, Trump declared he would press ahead with his economic agenda, reiterating his signature political slogan and signaling no retreat from his trade posture.

Court blocks tariff policy

The outburst followed a major legal setback: the United States will halt the collection of a set of import tariffs imposed under Trump from Tuesday after the court ruled the duties unlawful.

The decision pauses a trade policy that had redrawn global supply chains, reshaped sourcing decisions for businesses across industries, and strained ties with several key trading partners. The tariffs had become a defining feature of Trump’s economic strategy, triggering prolonged disputes with major economies.

US Customs and Border Protection said tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) will stop at 12:01 a.m. local US time on Tuesday (10:30 am IST). Importers were notified that all tariff codes linked to the measure would be deactivated in cargo processing systems—effectively lifting the affected duties.

Fresh tariffs announced

Even before the pause took effect, Trump moved to reassert his trade policy. After the court on February 20 struck down his earlier global tariff framework introduced last spring, the president announced a new universal levy — initially set at 10% under a different legal authority.

Within days, he raised that rate to 15%, the maximum allowed for 150 days without congressional approval, saying the duties were “effective immediately” in a subsequent Truth Social post.

Officials and analysts say the rapid shift underscores Trump’s determination to preserve tariffs as a central economic tool despite judicial resistance.

Governments across Europe have warned that existing trade agreements with Washington could be jeopardised by the sudden policy reset, raising fears of renewed volatility in the global trading system.