‘Gave this a very strong shot’: Donald Trump says sitting president doesn’t win midterms in final campaign speech

“The pool is now better and more beautiful than it’s ever been before, and we’re very proud of it,” Trump said, repeating his claim that vandals had damaged the site and delayed repairs. A US attorney had told a court in July that the damage was caused by a contractor’s botched installation.

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He spent more than 20 minutes discussing pipes, joints, caulking, granite resurfacing, algae and leaks. Trump made his first explicit reference to the midterms about 23 minutes into the speech, calling them “the most important midterm, I believe, in our lifetime”.

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“The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history,” he said, while touting his administration’s record and criticising Democratic candidates, including Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

“We have to keep our Congress strong, free,” Trump said. “America is ready to go. They’re ready to vote. I hope they’re ready to do the right thing.”

But he also appeared to recognise the challenge facing his party, which polling suggests could lose control of Congress.

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“For some reason, the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot,” he said.

He also mentioned the grass at the White House, his new Marine One helipad, a golf course and plans for a triumphal arch that are facing a court challenge.

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All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are being contested. Democrats are widely favoured to retake the House, while the Senate race is considered more competitive.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found 46% of registered voters said they would vote for Democrats in congressional elections, compared with 38% for Republicans. Early voting had reached a record 57 million ballots by Monday afternoon.

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Trump’s final speech also focused on other Washington projects, including a proposed triumphal arch, a promenade along the Potomac River and a “National Garden of American Heroes” featuring 250 to 500 statues.

The president has campaigned for Republicans across 20 states over the past 32 days, the White House said.

