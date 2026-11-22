What is inside Trump's $4,890 gold coin?

Struck at the West Point Mint, the coin contains one troy ounce of 99.99 per cent pure gold. Its denomination of $250 is its official face value and is separate from the introductory selling price of $4,890.

The obverse features a portrait of Trump designed by US Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna and inspired by an official White House photograph taken by Daniel Torok, according to the official website. The reverse carries the Presidential Seal, featuring an eagle and a shield bearing the number 250 to mark the country's semiquincentennial.

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The Mint describes it as the “first 24-karat gold proof coin ever struck by the U.S. Mint that depicts a sitting President”. Its proof finish has mirror-like fields and frosted details, while the coin carries the dual dates 1776 and 2026.

Why was the gold content worth about $3,514?

The value of the gold in the coin moves with the bullion market. Reuters reported that spot gold fell to $3,514.08 an ounce at 3.25 pm ET on November 20. Based on that market snapshot, the gold content of the Trump coin was worth about $3,514.

Subtracting that amount from the introductory price of $4,890 gives a difference of $1,375.92. However, the comparison is based on the reported spot price one day after the coin went on sale. It does not reflect the value of the gold at the exact time of the November 19 launch and is not a fixed valuation. As gold prices fluctuate, the value of the metal and the difference from the coin's retail price can also change.

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According to a CoinNews report, the Mint set the introductory price using a weekly average gold-price range of $3,850 to $3,899.99 an ounce. The Mint's precious-metal pricing framework allows prices to be reviewed and adjusted as gold prices change.

What do buyers receive beyond the gold?

The coin is a proof collectible with a special finish, commemorative artwork and presentation packaging. Each coin is encapsulated and placed in a black presentation case bearing the US Mint seal.

The case fits inside an outer sleeve featuring a gold-foil image of the Presidential Seal. Buyers also receive a certificate of authenticity.

The Mint has capped production at 75,000 coins. While the limit may appeal to collectors, it does not guarantee that the coin will increase in value or command a premium when resold.

What explains the difference of about $1,376?

The difference between the coin's retail price and the market value of its gold is not a separately disclosed Mint fee. The Mint has not provided an itemised breakdown showing how much of the $4,890 price reflects the gold, production, packaging, presentation or collector demand.

The difference of about $1,376 should therefore not be described as either a manufacturing charge or a guaranteed collector premium.

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Buyers are paying for a one-ounce gold proof coin issued under the country's 250th-anniversary coin programme, along with its design and presentation. Its future resale value will depend on gold prices and collector demand, while the value of its gold content and the difference from its retail price will continue to change with the bullion market.