‘Gone nuclear’: JD Vance warns Elon Musk’s war with Donald Trump may be beyond repair

The rift between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has spiraled into a political spectacle, drawing in Vice President JD Vance, who called Musk’s feud with the president a “huge mistake.” On comedian Theo Von’s podcast, Vance defended Trump and urged Musk to return “into the fold,” even as tensions escalated to personal accusations and policy blowups.

Advertisement

Related Articles

JD Vance expressed concern that reconciliation may no longer be viable, saying, “Maybe that’s not possible now because he’s gone so nuclear, but I hope it is.”

The spat began after Musk quit the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and blasted Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” on spending and tax cuts, particularly its impact on electric vehicle mandates. Trump, stung by the criticism, insisted Musk had been fully briefed and responded by threatening to cancel federal contracts tied to Musk’s businesses.

“I’m always going to be loyal to the president and I hope that eventually Elon kind of comes back into the fold,” Vance said on the podcast, while affirming Musk’s right to disagree. “I just think it's a huge mistake for the world's wealthiest man... to be at war with the world's most powerful man, who I think is doing more to save the country than anybody in my lifetime.”

Advertisement

Vance emphasized the need for perspective. “I'm not saying he has to agree with the bill or agree with everything that I'm saying... But is this war actually in the interest of the country? I don't think so.”

As the fallout intensified, Musk took to X to say, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Democrats would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” The claim referenced his financial backing of Trump’s campaign, especially after the twin assassination attempts on Trump last year.

Trump, in turn, rebuffed Musk, telling ABC News, “I’m not interested in a call with a man who lost his mind,” and alleged Musk was the one seeking reconciliation.

Advertisement

The feud turned darker when Musk posted — and then deleted — a claim that Trump’s name appeared in Jeffrey Epstein’s files.

Despite the breakdown, Vance struck a note of optimism: “The president doesn’t think that he needs to be in a blood feud with Elon Musk, and I actually think if Elon chilled out a little bit, everything would be fine.”