Gurpatwant Pannun assassination plot: Indian national Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty, to face maximum 40 yrs in prison

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, has pleaded guilty in a US federal court to charges related to a foiled murder-for-hire plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen and Khalistani separatist. The case has drawn attention for its international dimension and allegations of official involvement. The Indian government has distanced itself from the alleged plot and established an inquiry, which recommended legal action but did not specifically identify the official involved.

Gupta, 54, pleaded guilty to charges including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with sentencing set for 29 May by US District Judge Victor Marrero.

US Attorney Jay Clayton stated, "Nikhil Gupta plotted to assassinate a US citizen in New York City. He thought that from outside this country, he could kill someone in it without consequence, simply for exercising their American right to free speech. But he was wrong, and he will face justice. Our message to all nefarious foreign actors should be clear: steer clear of the United States and our people."

The US Department of Justice alleged that Gupta acted under the direction of an Indian government employee. In May 2023, Gupta was recruited by Vikash Yadav to coordinate the plot. Gupta allegedly offered $100,000 for the killing, and in June 2023, an associate delivered $15,000 in cash as an advance to an undercover officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Pannun is a vocal critic of the Indian government and leads Sikhs for Justice, a banned organisation in India. Indian authorities have designated Pannun a terrorist and confiscated his properties in Punjab for his alleged involvement in separatist activities.

FBI official C Barnacle Jr commented: "At the direction and coordination of an Indian government employee, Nikhil Gupta plotted to assassinate a United States citizen on American soil, facilitating a foreign adversary’s unlawful effort to silence a vocal critic of the Indian government."

Another FBI statement emphasised: "The US citizen became a target of transnational repression solely for exercising their freedom of speech. The message from the FBI should be clear -- no matter where you are located, if you try to harm our citizens, we will not stop until you are brought to justice."

India responded to the allegations by forming a high-level inquiry committee in November 2023, which concluded in January 2025 with recommendations for legal action. The government maintains that such actions would be contrary to its policies and noted the individual’s prior criminal background without naming the official in question.