Harvard University has sued the Trump administration, filing a lawsuit in a Boston federal court to prevent the freezing of $2.3 billion in federal funding, a move it claims is an arbitrary and unlawful violation of its First Amendment rights. The lawsuit underscored the government's efforts to leverage federal funding as a means to control academic decision-making at Harvard.

In the filing, Harvard contended that the administration's demands threatened its independence, citing requirements such as banning masks and eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes. The White House, through spokesperson Harrison Fields, has countered, stating that the "gravy train of federal assistance" to elite institutions like Harvard is concluding. "Taxpayer funds are a privilege, and Harvard fails to meet the basic conditions required to access that privilege," Fields said.

The administration's actions are part of a broader crackdown on major universities, which President Trump accuses of mishandling pro-Palestinian protests and allowing antisemitism to persist on campuses. Harvard is the first to legally challenge this crackdown, with the lawsuit also addressing the threat to its tax-exempt status and the ability to enroll foreign students.

Harvard's President, Alan Garber, has stated that the university will continue to fight against hate while complying with anti-discrimination laws. Garber criticised the government's approach, noting that it sought "to control whom we hire and teach" instead of constructively engaging with Harvard on fighting antisemitism, as civil rights law requires.

The Trump administration began a review of $9 billion in federal funding for Harvard in March. Since then, the Trump administration has frozen $2.3 billion in funding to Harvard and threatened to strip the university of its tax-exempt status, take away its ability to enroll foreign students, and demanded information on the university's foreign ties, funding, students and faculty.

The administration increased pressure following the public release of a confidential letter outlining a long list of conditions for continued financial support. The letter, intended as a starting point for negotiations, was unexpectedly made public by Harvard, further escalating tensions.

Harvard's lawsuit named various federal officials and agencies, including the Departments of Health and Human Services, Energy, and Education. This legal battle placed Harvard at the forefront of the fight against what it perceives as governmental overreach into academic freedom and autonomy, a stance that other institutions, such as Columbia and Princeton, may closely observe.

The Trump administration’s freezing of funds has also affected other universities, including Columbia, Princeton, and Brown, highlighting a growing conflict between the federal government and elite educational institutions over issues of free speech and diversity.