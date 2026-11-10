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‘High crimes, abuse of power’: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth may face impeachment vote this week

‘High crimes, abuse of power’: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth may face impeachment vote this week

The articles accuse Hegseth of “high crimes and misdemeanors”, including launching the Iran war without congressional approval and violating the free speech rights of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 8:04 AM IST
‘High crimes, abuse of power’: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth may face impeachment vote this weekPete Hegseth may face an impeachment vote this week

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth could face an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives this week after Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced eight articles accusing him of waging war against Iran without congressional approval and committing other alleged abuses of power.

The resolution, introduced on Monday, triggered a two-day window for a possible vote. Congressional sources said it could secure enough support to pass, although conviction in the Senate appears unlikely, as it requires a two-thirds majority and Republicans hold 53 of its 100 seats.

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Massie warned that Republican leaders could attempt to dismiss the resolution through a procedural motion rather than allow a direct vote. “We should have a vote and a rigorous debate on these eight articles of impeachment,” he said.

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The articles accuse Hegseth of “high crimes and misdemeanors”, including launching the Iran war without congressional approval and violating the free speech rights of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. Hegseth had previously sought to prosecute Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers after they urged US troops to refuse illegal orders.

President Donald Trump strongly defended Hegseth, citing the military's performance in Iran and Venezuela. “Well, he won two wars. I don't know how you can impeach him,” Trump told Reuters on Monday. He later said he would stand by the defence secretary even if the House impeached him, while calling Massie a “stone-cold loser”.

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DON'T MISS | Hegseth fires back at impeachment threat, defends Iran war as 'courageous and historic effort'

House Speaker Mike Johnson also opposed the move, saying impeachment during hostilities abroad would send a damaging message to US allies and adversaries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the effort as unfair and said Hegseth had done a good job.

Hegseth, meanwhile, has vowed to remain in office and fight the charges. “It didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me,” he said in a video message. Asked whether he had enough Republican support to defeat the resolution, he replied: “We're not worried about that.”

MUST READ | Republicans find a name to blame for the midterm loss: Trump’s trusted war secretary Pete Hegseth

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The impeachment push comes amid Republican divisions over the Iran war, which contributed to Democrats winning control of Congress in last week's midterm elections. Democrats have also pledged investigations into Hegseth over the dismissal of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior military leaders.

Massie said the impeachment effort was a milder alternative to what Hegseth could face when Democrats take control of the House on January 3. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has called for Hegseth to stand trial, accusing him of waging the war in defiance of the Constitution and congressional war powers resolutions.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 8:03 AM IST
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