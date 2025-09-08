Hyundai raid: Trump administration to target more businesses in the US

US President Donald Trump's administration has plans to target more businesses following a major raid on a Hyundai facility in Georgia, as per White House officials. The operation resulted in the arrest of 475 individuals, primarily South Korean nationals, for immigration violations. White House border czar Tom Homan noted the administration's intention to focus more intensely on workplaces, indicating an extension of the crackdown on illegal immigration.

"We're going to do more worksite enforcement operations. No one hires an illegal alien out of the goodness of their heart. They hire them because they can work them harder, pay them less, undercut the competition that hires US citizen employees," said Homan.

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said that some of the people arrested at the facility had crossed the border illegally and overstayed visas, while another official said that many had visas for tourists and business but not a work permit.

The crackdown comes amidst ongoing debates about the impact on major US industries that heavily rely on immigrant workers. Critics argue that these sectors depend significantly on immigrants without legal status to fill labour shortages.

Trump further emphasised his administration’s position on social media, urging foreign companies to comply with US immigration laws. "Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation's Immigration Laws," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that investments are welcome, encouraging legally compliant hiring practices to bring skilled individuals into the US, while stressing the need for companies to "hire and train American Workers."

The South Korean government expressed regret over the arrests and indicated that the 300 detained South Koreans would be returned after necessary procedures. Trump stated that the raid has not strained diplomatic relations between the US and South Korea.