'I can destroy trade, but can't charge $1': Trump after US Supreme Court strikes down 'Liberation Day' tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked the US Supreme Court after it struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed by his administration on Liberation Day last year. Trump said that the ruling basically meant he could do anything but was "not allowed to charge even $1" from other countries.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court invalidated Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) which he used to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

Talking to reporters, he said, "To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, the court said that I am not allowed to charge even $1... Can't charge to any country under IEEPA. Not $1."

He explained that the decision limits his ability to impose even minimum tariffs while allowing him to take actions that are far more strict.

"But I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country. In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country. I'm even allowed to impose a foreign country-destroying embargo. I can embargo. I can do anything I want, but I can't charge $1," Donald Trump said.

He added that the order must have been to "protect those other countries" and certainly not the US.

“I assume, [the court’s order is] to protect other countries. This must have been done to protect those other countries. Certainly not the United States of America, which they should be interested in protecting,” he said.

Citing Justice Brett Kavanaugh's dissent, he said, "He's right. In fact, I can charge much more than I was charging." Kavanaugh suggested that the decision may not put significant significant constraints on future presidential tariff authority.

Despite the massive setback, Trump signed an executive order imposing sweeping 10 per cent global tariffs on imports from all countries.

“It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The new tariff will come into effect almost immediately and will remain in place for around 5 months under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. “During that period of about five months, we are doing the various investigations necessary to put fair tariffs, or tariffs, on other countries,” Trump said.

When asked whether the duties could go beyond 150 days, he said, “We have a right to do pretty much what we want to do, but we're going to change it starting effectively. I think it's three days from now.”