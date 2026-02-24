'I don't know how long I'll be around': Trump reacts after armed intruder shot at Mar-a-Lago

US President Donald Trump said that he does not know how long he will be around, adding that a lot of people are after his life. His comment came a day after an armed intruder was shot dead while attempting to breach security at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump said, "I don't know how long I'll be around. I have a lot of people gunning for me, don't I?"

The comments marked Trump's first public response following the early-morning incident at the Palm Beach resort, where a man armed with a shotgun was killed by US Secret Service personnel. Trump was not at the property at the time and was in Washington, DC.

Trump: "I don't know how long I'll be around. I've got a lot of people gunning for me, don't I?" pic.twitter.com/Boq5pxHxav — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2026

The breach took place around 1:30 am (local time) when the suspect drove through the north gate of the estate in a 2013 silver Volkswagen Tiguan as it opened for staff exiting the premises. He was confronted by two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy.

Authorities later identified the man as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina. Officials said he was carrying a shotgun and a petrol canister when law enforcement officers ordered him to stop.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect initially dropped the fuel container but then escalated the situation. "He put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position," Bradshaw said, adding that officers then "fired their weapons to neutralise the threat." Martin was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered a firearm box from the suspect's vehicle. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said Martin had been reported missing by his family days earlier and is believed to have travelled from North Carolina to Florida, obtaining the weapon during the journey. Reports also indicated he had recently become fixated on the administration's handling of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Reacting to the incident, Trump linked the threats he faces to his political standing and past experiences. The President, who survived two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign, suggested such dangers often accompany influential leadership.

"You read about all these crazy shooters, but they only go after consequential presidents," Trump said. "They don’t go after non-consequential presidents."

Referencing Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, both assassinated while in office, he added, "They were consequential." He then continued, "They only go after consequential. So maybe I want to be a little bit less consequential. Can we hold it back a little bit?"

At another point, Trump appeared to soften his tone while addressing the pressures of office, saying, "Let's be a normal president for a little while," half-jokingly.

(With inputs from agencies)