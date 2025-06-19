'I stopped the war': Trump says Pak army chief Asim Munir wants him nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed credit for halting a near-war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, as he hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for a private lunch in Washington.

Speaking Wednesday during a South Lawn event at the White House, Trump said, “I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” referring to tensions that followed India’s Operation Sindoor. Trump credited both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and General Munir for defusing the standoff, calling Munir “extremely influential” on Pakistan’s side.

According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, Munir personally urged Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “prevention of a nuclear war” in South Asia. Their meeting, though unofficial, has drawn regional attention, particularly given ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Trump doubled down on his mediation claim, saying, “I don’t think I had one story written about it. But that’s okay. The people know.” He praised both nations, describing Modi as “a fantastic man,” and hinted at a pending trade deal with India.

Indian officials, however, sharply rejected Trump’s narrative. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that India’s ceasefire decisions were made independently through direct military communication with Pakistan. “India has never accepted mediation in its bilateral matters, does not accept it now, and will not do so in the future,” Misri told reporters following a 35-minute call between Modi and Trump on Tuesday.

The Trump-Munir meeting focused on regional security and included discussion of the Israel-Iran conflict and possible U.S.-Pakistan military cooperation. Though the lunch’s agenda remains undisclosed, Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto welcomed it as “a positive step in Pakistan US relations.”

Despite Modi’s firm rebuke, Trump continued linking his claimed diplomacy to broader peace ambitions, declaring Sunday, “Iran and Israel should make a deal—just like I got India and Pakistan to make.”