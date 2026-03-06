‘I’ll put Marco over there’: Trump says Cuba ‘ready to fall’ amid West Asia conflict

US President Donald Trump said Cuba is “going to fall pretty soon” and suggested he may send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the island — remarks that hint Washington’s ambitions could extend beyond the current conflict with Iran.

“Cuba is gonna fall pretty soon,” Trump told CNN. “I’m gonna put Marco over there. We’ve got plenty of time, but Cuba’s ready.”

Cuba has been under US sanctions for more than six decades. The communist government, currently led by President Miguel Díaz‑Canel, has faced growing domestic pressure in recent years. In 2021, the island witnessed its largest protests in decades as thousands took to the streets over economic hardship, shortages and political grievances.

Trump’s remarks about Cuba came during a wide-ranging interview in which he also discussed the ongoing war with Iran and praised US military performance.

“We’re doing very well militarily — better than anybody could have even dreamed,” he said, rating the performance a “12 or 15 out of 10.”

Commenting on Iranian attacks on Gulf Arab states, Trump said Tehran “made a terrible mistake when they attacked them” and described the affected countries as “doing unbelievable.”

When asked about Iran’s leadership after the conflict, Trump suggested the outcome could mirror developments in Venezuela.

“It is going to work like it did in Venezuela,” he said, adding that whoever comes to power in Tehran would need to “treat the United States and Israel well.”

Trump also downplayed concerns about rising fuel prices triggered by disruptions to Gulf energy supplies and risks to the Strait of Hormuz.

“That’s alright, it’ll be short term. It’ll go way down very quickly,” he said.

Rubio, whose parents emigrated from Cuba to the United States in the 1950s, has long been one of Washington’s most vocal critics of the Cuban government and a strong advocate of political change in Havana.