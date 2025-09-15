Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
world news
us news
'Illegal immigrant criminals': Trump blames 'incompetent' Biden for Chandra Nagamallaiah's murder

'Illegal immigrant criminals': Trump blames 'incompetent' Biden for Chandra Nagamallaiah's murder

“This monster never should’ve been in our country,” Trump posted, calling the murder “brutal” and slamming Biden as “incompetent.” Trump claimed the suspect was released into the U.S. because Cuba refused to take him back.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2025 6:51 AM IST
'Illegal immigrant criminals': Trump blames 'incompetent' Biden for Chandra Nagamallaiah's murderA GoFundMe for Mouli’s funeral and his son’s education has raised over $85,000 in two days.

US President Donald Trump blamed “Biden’s border failure” after an Indian-American man was beheaded in Dallas by a Cuban illegal immigrant with a violent criminal record.

Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed with a machete on September 10 at the motel he managed in Dallas, reportedly in front of his wife and son. The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, was a Cuban national who had previously been arrested for child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“This monster never should’ve been in our country,” Trump posted, calling the murder “brutal” and slamming Biden as “incompetent.” Trump claimed the suspect was released into the U.S. because Cuba refused to take him back.

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on illegal immigrant criminals is OVER under my watch,” Trump declared.

Mouli, originally from Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh, moved to the U.S. in 2018 after running small businesses in Bengaluru. Friends remembered him as humble and hardworking. He had plans to expand his hospitality business in Texas with his family.

Police say the attack followed an argument over translating a washing machine repair. After the killing, the suspect allegedly dumped Mouli’s head in a trash bin. He is now charged with capital murder.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe for Mouli’s funeral and his son’s education has raised over $85,000 in two days.

Published on: Sep 15, 2025 6:51 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today