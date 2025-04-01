India to cut tariffs ‘substantially’, says Trump as reciprocal US duties loom April 2

US President Donald Trump has claimed that India is set to “substantially” reduce tariffs on American goods just ahead of his April 2 deadline, which he has dubbed “Liberation Day” for US trade.

The move comes as Trump prepares to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports from countries including India. “A lot of them will drop their tariffs because they have been unfair on the US,” Trump said, reiterating his long-standing criticism of what he calls unequal trade practices.

“The European Union has already dropped their tariffs to 2.5%. I heard a while ago that India will also be dropping its tariffs substantially,” the President added, without offering further details or confirmation from Indian authorities.

Trump’s proposed tariff strategy is aimed at matching what he views as unfair duties levied on US exports, and Wednesday is being positioned by the administration as a key turning point in reshaping trade relationships with multiple countries.