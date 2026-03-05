Iran conflict enters day 5: '15 out of 10,' says Donald Trump on US forces gaining upper hand

US President Donald Trump has asserted that the United States is now in a commanding position in its military campaign against Iran, with senior Iranian leaders increasingly being targeted. His statements come as the conflict marks its fifth consecutive day, signalling a significant escalation in operations and a determined approach from Washington.

Trump declared the joint US-Israeli air campaign would continue, stating, “We will continue forward,” indicating that the operation was far from over. US officials have claimed that the strikes have already significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities, including both missile and naval assets.

Summing up the military’s performance, Trump remarked, “We’re doing well on the war front, to put it mildly. Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15.”

Trump highlighted the removal of key figures in Tehran's hierarchy, underscoring the seriousness of the current US strategy. “We’re in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead,” Trump said.

The President’s remarks were delivered as reports emerged of fresh explosions across the Middle East and US forces continuing their coordinated military efforts alongside Israel. A major development in the conflict was the sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka, representing a marked escalation in naval confrontations.

The Pentagon has outlined that the campaign’s primary goal is to cripple Iran’s missile capabilities and degrade its military infrastructure. According to Trump, the strategy is delivering results quickly. “Their arsenal of ballistic missiles is being wiped out rapidly,” the President said.

Officials have pointed to the systematic targeting of Tehran’s missile systems as a core objective. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged that Trump is considering what role the United States might take in Iran once the campaign concludes, though no further details have been provided.

Trump repeated his concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, justifying the offensive measures. “When crazy people have nuclear weapons, bad things happen,” Trump said. The President maintained that the strikes are necessary to prevent Tehran from posing a threat to the United States and its allies.

Despite this confident tone, the administration has yet to present a detailed post-conflict plan for Iran.