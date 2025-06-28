Iran's FM taunts Israel for 'running to Daddy,' warns US over Supreme Leader insults

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has escalated tensions with Israel and the United States, declaring that Tel Aviv was forced to “run to Daddy” to avoid Iranian missile strikes and warning Washington against using disrespectful language toward Iran’s Supreme Leader if it wants to revive nuclear talks. His statements come amid a fragile ceasefire and fresh accusations between Tehran and Washington.

Advertisement

In a strongly worded post on Saturday, Araqchi mocked Israel’s reliance on US support, saying, “The great and powerful Iranian people, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had no choice but to run to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our missiles, do not take kindly to threats and insults. If illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its real capabilities, which will certainly end any delusion about the power of Iran.”

Araqchi’s remarks reflect the strained atmosphere following the recent missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, despite a ceasefire coming into effect earlier this week.

The Iranian foreign minister also directed criticism at US President Donald Trump, cautioning him against inflammatory rhetoric toward Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Araqchi stated, “If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters.”

Advertisement

Araqchi’s rebuke follows Trump’s controversial social media post in which the US President claimed he had spared Khamenei’s life. Trump wrote, “I knew exactly where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the US armed forces, by far the greatest and most powerful in the world, terminate his life. I saved him from a very ugly and ignominious death, and he does not have to say, ‘Thank you, President Trump!’”

Trump also claimed he had been considering lifting sanctions on Iran, but halted the effort after Iran responded with anger. He wrote, “But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more.”

He urged Iran to return to negotiations, stating he was open to resuming talks about lifting sanctions.

Advertisement

However, Iranian officials have denied any plans to restart nuclear discussions, rejecting Trump’s statement that negotiations would resume next week.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high after the United States conducted strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities last week. As of now, there has been no definitive assessment of the extent of damage caused by those attacks.

The war of words underscores the precarious state of US-Iran relations, with both sides trading threats and accusations while leaving the door only partially open for future diplomacy.