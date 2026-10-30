'It’s going to get wrapped up soon': Trump on Iran war, reiterates no nuclear weapons for Tehran

“We need a guarantee there’ll never be a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, underlining Washington’s position that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central objective of the conflict.

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Trump’s remarks come ahead of US midterm elections

Trump’s comments come just days before the November 3 US midterm congressional elections, which are expected to be an important political test for his administration. The president has previously indicated that the United States would not launch fresh strikes against Iran before the elections.

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However, uncertainty remains over Washington’s next steps after the vote. While Trump has suggested that the war could end soon, the possibility of renewed military action has continued to raise concerns about further escalation in the Middle East.

The president has repeatedly expressed his intention to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, although his latest remarks did not clarify what specific conditions Washington would require to end the conflict.

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Diplomatic efforts continue amid uncertainty

Alongside public statements from the US president, diplomatic efforts are also continuing to explore a possible way out of the conflict. Reports have indicated that US Vice President JD Vance has reached out to Iranian security officials through a communication delivered via intermediaries, with the objective of assessing whether negotiations could prevent another round of fighting.

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Qatar has also stepped up its mediation efforts, with its representatives travelling to Tehran for discussions with Iranian officials. The diplomatic outreach comes as regional governments seek to prevent the conflict from escalating further and potentially affecting wider Middle Eastern stability.