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'It’s going to get wrapped up soon': Trump on Iran war, reiterates no nuclear weapons for Tehran

'It’s going to get wrapped up soon': Trump on Iran war, reiterates no nuclear weapons for Tehran

Trump’s comments come just days before the November 3 US midterm congressional elections, which are expected to be an important political test for his administration

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 8:56 PM IST
'It’s going to get wrapped up soon': Trump on Iran war, reiterates no nuclear weapons for TehranUS President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the ongoing war with Iran could end soon

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the ongoing war with Iran could end soon, but has offered no details on how Washington intends to bring the conflict to a close. He has reiterated that any resolution must include a guarantee that Tehran will never develop a nuclear weapon.

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Speaking in an interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO on Friday, October 30, Trump said, “It’s going to get wrapped up soon,” signalling optimism about the prospects of ending the conflict. However, he did not outline a timeline for a ceasefire or explain whether the United States was pursuing a diplomatic settlement or considering further military action.

“We need a guarantee there’ll never be a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, underlining Washington’s position that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central objective of the conflict.

READ THIS: US midterms: Why 1 in 4 South Asian Americans who voted for Trump now plan to back Democrats

Trump’s remarks come ahead of US midterm elections

Trump’s comments come just days before the November 3 US midterm congressional elections, which are expected to be an important political test for his administration. The president has previously indicated that the United States would not launch fresh strikes against Iran before the elections.

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However, uncertainty remains over Washington’s next steps after the vote. While Trump has suggested that the war could end soon, the possibility of renewed military action has continued to raise concerns about further escalation in the Middle East.

The president has repeatedly expressed his intention to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, although his latest remarks did not clarify what specific conditions Washington would require to end the conflict.

ALSO READ: US midterms: Why 1 in 4 South Asian Americans who voted for Trump now plan to back Democrats

Diplomatic efforts continue amid uncertainty

Alongside public statements from the US president, diplomatic efforts are also continuing to explore a possible way out of the conflict. Reports have indicated that US Vice President JD Vance has reached out to Iranian security officials through a communication delivered via intermediaries, with the objective of assessing whether negotiations could prevent another round of fighting.

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Qatar has also stepped up its mediation efforts, with its representatives travelling to Tehran for discussions with Iranian officials. The diplomatic outreach comes as regional governments seek to prevent the conflict from escalating further and potentially affecting wider Middle Eastern stability.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 8:56 PM IST
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