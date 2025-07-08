Japan to Tunisia: What Donald Trump’s tariffs target and how they’ll hit American wallets

President Donald Trump on July 7 issued tariff warning letters to 14 countries, targeting a wide range of imports—from cars and electronics to clothing and food—in a high-stakes push to reshape global trade.

The tariffs, set to take effect August 1 unless new deals are reached, threaten to raise prices on everyday goods for millions of Americans.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Japan – A major supplier of vehicles, electronics, and medical equipment. Tariffs could spike prices on cars, TVs, and diagnostic devices.



South Korea – Sends semiconductors, auto parts, and ships. American electronics and tech manufacturing may face cost hikes and delays.



Malaysia – Exports semiconductors, rubber, and plastics. Tariffs may drive up costs of computers, medical supplies, and home goods.



Thailand – Provides electronics, seafood, and machinery. U.S. consumers could see higher seafood and electronics prices.



Bangladesh – A top source of affordable clothing and footwear. Budget fashion in U.S. stores could jump in price.



Cambodia – Sends low-cost apparel, leather goods, and furniture. Tariffs may hurt big-box retailers and raise prices for working-class families.



Indonesia – Ships footwear, palm oil, and electronics. Americans may pay more for food products and consumer tech.



South Africa – Supplies metals, cars, and fruit. Jewelry, fresh produce, and auto parts may become costlier.



Serbia – Provides agricultural products and machinery. Modest price hikes expected on niche furniture and farming gear.



Laos – Sends footwear and wood goods. Tariffs could make imported home furnishings more expensive.



Myanmar – Exports similar low-cost goods as Laos. Impacts mirror Cambodia and Bangladesh.



Bosnia & Herzegovina – Provides wood, metals, and footwear. Small-scale increases on niche goods expected.



Kazakhstan – Exports oil, metals, and chemicals. Tariffs could affect fuel and industrial material prices.



Tunisia – Known for olive oil, apparel, and machinery. Tariffs may hit grocery shelves and specialty food markets.

Advertisement

Tariff Rates for Select Trade Partners Trading Partner Previously Threatened Newly Announced Share of U.S. Imports Japan +24% +25% 4.5% South Korea +25% +25% 4.0% Thailand +36% +36% 1.9% Malaysia +24% +25% 1.6% Indonesia +32% +32% South Africa +30% +30% Cambodia +49% +36% Bangladesh +37% +35% Kazakhstan +27% +25% Tunisia +28% +25% Serbia +37% +35% Laos +48% +40% Myanmar +44% +40% Bosnia and Herzegovina +35% +30%

Sources: White House, Observatory of Economic Complexity

Notes: Rates are for most products imported from a country, though not all, including for those products that have received exceptions. Import share figures are based on 2024 trade data.

Across all sectors, Americans face higher costs. Economists predict an average household impact of $3,800–$4,000 per year, with inflation rising 1–1.5%. Retailers and manufacturers warn of disrupted supply chains, slower hiring, and potential job losses—while retaliatory tariffs abroad loom large.