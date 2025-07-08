Japan to Tunisia: What Donald Trump’s tariffs target and how they’ll hit American wallets

President Donald Trump on July 7 issued tariff warning letters to 14 countries, targeting a wide range of imports—from cars and electronics to clothing and food—in a high-stakes push to reshape global trade.
The tariffs, set to take effect August 1 unless new deals are reached, threaten to raise prices on everyday goods for millions of Americans.
Japan – A major supplier of vehicles, electronics, and medical equipment. Tariffs could spike prices on cars, TVs, and diagnostic devices.
South Korea – Sends semiconductors, auto parts, and ships. American electronics and tech manufacturing may face cost hikes and delays.
Malaysia – Exports semiconductors, rubber, and plastics. Tariffs may drive up costs of computers, medical supplies, and home goods.
Thailand – Provides electronics, seafood, and machinery. U.S. consumers could see higher seafood and electronics prices.
Bangladesh – A top source of affordable clothing and footwear. Budget fashion in U.S. stores could jump in price.
Cambodia – Sends low-cost apparel, leather goods, and furniture. Tariffs may hurt big-box retailers and raise prices for working-class families.
Indonesia – Ships footwear, palm oil, and electronics. Americans may pay more for food products and consumer tech.
South Africa – Supplies metals, cars, and fruit. Jewelry, fresh produce, and auto parts may become costlier.
Serbia – Provides agricultural products and machinery. Modest price hikes expected on niche furniture and farming gear.
Laos – Sends footwear and wood goods. Tariffs could make imported home furnishings more expensive.
Myanmar – Exports similar low-cost goods as Laos. Impacts mirror Cambodia and Bangladesh.
Bosnia & Herzegovina – Provides wood, metals, and footwear. Small-scale increases on niche goods expected.
Kazakhstan – Exports oil, metals, and chemicals. Tariffs could affect fuel and industrial material prices.
Tunisia – Known for olive oil, apparel, and machinery. Tariffs may hit grocery shelves and specialty food markets.
|Trading Partner
|Previously Threatened
|Newly Announced
|Share of U.S. Imports
|Japan
|+24%
|+25%
|4.5%
|South Korea
|+25%
|+25%
|4.0%
|Thailand
|+36%
|+36%
|1.9%
|Malaysia
|+24%
|+25%
|1.6%
|Indonesia
|+32%
|+32%
|South Africa
|+30%
|+30%
|Cambodia
|+49%
|+36%
|Bangladesh
|+37%
|+35%
|Kazakhstan
|+27%
|+25%
|Tunisia
|+28%
|+25%
|Serbia
|+37%
|+35%
|Laos
|+48%
|+40%
|Myanmar
|+44%
|+40%
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|+35%
|+30%
Across all sectors, Americans face higher costs. Economists predict an average household impact of $3,800–$4,000 per year, with inflation rising 1–1.5%. Retailers and manufacturers warn of disrupted supply chains, slower hiring, and potential job losses—while retaliatory tariffs abroad loom large.