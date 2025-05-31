Japanese pop star, secret kid, and ketamine: Inside the Elon Musk bombshell rocking internet

Elon Musk, already a lightning rod for controversy, is facing renewed scrutiny following a bombshell New York Times report that paints a chaotic portrait of his personal and political life.



The revelations come on the heels of his abrupt decision to exit politics after a headline-making campaign in support of Donald Trump during the 47th U.S. presidential election and his brief leadership of DOGE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among the most shocking claims: Musk has allegedly fathered more children than previously disclosed — including one with a Japanese pop star.



Conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair, who earlier accused Musk of abandoning her and their child, Romulus, told the Times that Musk once boasted of “fathering children around the world.” While names remain undisclosed, she said he mentioned a child with a Japanese celebrity and framed his prolific parenting as a mission to save humanity from population collapse.

“He said he would be willing to give his sperm to anyone who wanted to have a child,” St. Clair claimed. She also alleged that after announcing her pregnancy in September, Musk contacted her via Signal, asking her to keep both the baby and their relationship secret. Initially denying paternity, he allegedly offered her $15 million upfront and $100,000 monthly until the child turned 21 in exchange for silence. She refused and took legal action. A paternity test showed a 99.9999% match.

Advertisement

The Times report also delves into Musk’s alleged drug use. Sources claimed the billionaire relied heavily on ketamine — to the point it damaged his bladder — and also used ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. While there’s no direct evidence that he used these substances while in official or political capacities, insiders described increasingly erratic behavior: pitching unqualified associates for cabinet positions, making inflammatory remarks, and even mimicking Nazi-style gestures.

Publicly, Musk has confirmed fathering 14 children across various relationships. This includes five with his first wife Justine Wilson, three with singer Grimes, three with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and now, Romulus. But if St. Clair’s claims are true, that number may still be incomplete.

Musk, who became the top Republican donor in the last election cycle with $275 million in contributions, has not publicly responded to the allegations.