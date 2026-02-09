Jeffrey Epstein's 'baby ranch' plan: New files detail disturbing plans tied to his New Mexico estate

Long after Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a New York jail cell, a darker picture of his private world continues to emerge, one that stretches beyond sexual abuse allegations into unsettling ideas about power, control and human reproduction.

Freshly reviewed testimonies and official records now point to Epstein harbouring extreme ambitions linked to his secluded New Mexico estate, Zorro Ranch. According to people who interacted with him over the years, the disgraced financier spoke repeatedly about using the property to father a large number of children himself, framing the idea as part of a broader belief that certain genetics should be “preserved” or multiplied.

Several of these accounts, recently examined by The New York Times, describe Epstein’s vision in blunt terms: he wanted to inseminate multiple women at the ranch to create, he believed, a superior lineage. While there is no evidence that such a plan was ever put into action, those who heard him speak about it later described the conversations as disturbing and obsessive.

Ideas masked as intellectual curiosity

Epstein often presented his ideas as part of broader debates about science and the future of humanity. He showed a keen interest in transhumanism, a school of thought that explores how technology and biology could enhance human capabilities. Critics, however, say that when divorced from ethics, such thinking can dangerously overlap with discredited eugenics theories.

People who encountered Epstein in academic or social settings say he frequently cloaked extreme views in intellectual language, making them easier to dismiss at the time as provocation rather than intent. In hindsight, some now admit they underestimated how seriously he held those beliefs.

Buying legitimacy through science and status

A crucial enabler of Epstein’s influence was his access to elite scientific and academic circles. By donating money, funding conferences and hosting exclusive gatherings, he embedded himself among respected researchers and thinkers, including physicist Stephen Hawking, psychologist Steven Pinker and geneticist George M. Church.

Epstein positioned himself as a patron of science, using financial backing to open doors that might otherwise have remained closed. Some academics later acknowledged that his money, and the prestige of the circles he moved in, softened scepticism about his past and shielded him from deeper scrutiny.

What witnesses later revealed

Accounts from people who crossed paths with Epstein suggest that his fixation on reproduction was persistent and explicit. At academic discussions, including events linked to Harvard, he reportedly argued that improving healthcare and reducing poverty in poorer countries worsened overpopulation, comments that unsettled listeners who felt he reduced human lives to statistics.

One woman, who said she worked as a NASA scientist, later claimed Epstein spoke about wanting up to 20 women pregnant at his ranch simultaneously. Others recalled him referencing a now-defunct sperm bank that once sought donations from Nobel laureates, reflecting his belief that intelligence and success were hereditary traits that should be selectively passed on.

Epstein also spoke openly about death and preservation. According to a former associate, he discussed cryonics, the freezing of human remains, and even suggested preserving parts of his own body for the future.