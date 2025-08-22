Jerome Powell hints Fed may cut rates soon, but caution prevails

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Friday (August 22) that the central bank may move toward a rate cut in the coming months, though he stressed the Fed will act cautiously amid ongoing risks from both inflation and rising unemployment. Speaking at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole economic symposium, Powell refrained from committing to a timeline, saying upcoming data on jobs and prices will guide the decision.

"The stability of the unemployment rate and other labour market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance," Powell remarked. His comments reflect the Fed's ongoing assessment of inflation and unemployment data, which will influence decisions made during the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for 16-17 September.

Powell's admission that "with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance" marks a more explicit consideration of a rate cut than in previous statements. This cautious approach indicates that future rate decisions will hinge on evolving economic indicators.

The possibility of a rate cut caused immediate reactions in the financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by over 600 points, and the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note fell significantly, reflecting shifting investor expectations.

President Donald Trump has been vocal about his desire for aggressive interest rate cuts, arguing there is "no inflation" and suggesting that reduced rates could lower government interest payments on its $37 trillion debt. Trump’s criticisms of Powell and the Fed have intensified, adding political pressure to the central bank’s monetary policy decisions.

Despite Trump's calls for cuts, the Fed has maintained its benchmark borrowing rate between 4.25% and 4.5% since December. Policymakers have expressed caution due to the uncertain effects tariffs may have on inflation, choosing instead to monitor economic conditions closely before enacting further changes.

Powell's remarks come as markets largely anticipate a rate cut in September, despite recent fluctuations in futures pricing. As Powell stated, "Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance," emphasising the Fed’s readiness to modify its stance if warranted by economic shifts.

In addition to economic assessments, Powell's comments highlight the Fed's strategic patience in navigating inflation risks and unemployment stability. This approach, while frustrating for some market participants, underscores the Fed's commitment to data-driven decision-making.

Amidst mounting political and market pressures, the Federal Reserve continues to adhere to its cautious policy evolution, balancing demands for rate cuts with the realities of current economic indicators. How these dynamics will unfold in the coming months remains closely watched by both financial markets and political stakeholders.

(With agency inputs)