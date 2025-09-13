'Just say when?': Trump pushes NATO, EU for 100% tariffs on China to end Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump has urged NATO allies and the European Union to adopt sweeping economic measures against China, proposing tariffs of up to 100% until the Russia-Ukraine war comes to an end.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump accused NATO members of not committing “100%” to the conflict and criticised continued purchases of Russian oil. “The purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when?” he wrote.

Trump argued that punitive tariffs on China — “which has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia” — would force Moscow to the negotiating table. He said the tariffs should remain in place until peace is restored, after which they would be “fully withdrawn.”

Framing his proposal as a way to end what he called a “deadly, but ridiculous war,” Trump claimed 7,118 people had been killed in just the past week. He again insisted the war would never have started if he had been in charge, branding it “Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s war.”

“I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives. If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly… If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States," Trump wrote.

The president pressed the EU to go beyond its current sanctions framework and levy tariffs on both China and India, a significant shift from the bloc’s strategy of targeting Russia directly. The demand was reiterated during a meeting between US and EU officials on Tuesday, where options to increase economic pressure on Moscow were discussed.

Trump, who has repeatedly pledged to end the war on “day one” of his presidency, is struggling to broker a peace deal as Russian strikes on Ukraine intensify. Last month, Washington imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, including a 25% penalty for New Delhi’s transactions with Moscow.

Despite pledges to cut reliance on Russian energy, the EU still imports around 19% of its natural gas from Russia — an ongoing sticking point in transatlantic negotiations.

If adopted, Trump’s proposal would mark a dramatic escalation of the West’s economic campaign, shifting from sanctioning Russia directly to pressuring its allies and trading partners.