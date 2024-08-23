Kamala Harris accepts Democratic presidential nomination: ‘We got to get to business’ 

US Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday. She took the stage on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where she delivered the keynote address before accepting the nomination. She also spoke about her mother Shyamala Gopalan who had moved from India at the age of 19 to the US.

“We got to get to business,” Harris said to the massive reception and standing ovation in Chicago.

"I accept your nomination to be President of the United States of America. And with this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward...I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put the country above party and self, to hold sacred America's fundamental principles from the rule of law to free and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power," she said.

Harris also promised to put an end to America’s housing shortage, reform the US' "broken immigration system", and stand with Ukraine and the NATO allies.

She called Donald Trump an “unserious man” who used his power as the president not to make life better for the Americans but for his clients.

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys. My mother Shyamala Harris had one of her own. I miss her every day – especially now. And I know she’s looking down tonight, and smiling,” she said.

"On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey on behalf of Americans, like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination the United States," she said.

Kamala Harris is the first-ever Indian-American and first-ever Black woman to be nominated on a major presidential ticket in the US.

The VP emerged as the Democratic candidate just over a month ago after allies of President Joe Biden, 81, urged him to withdraw from the race.