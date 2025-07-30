Kamchatka earthquake: Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after Russian 8.8 magnitude quake

A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday triggering tsunami waves of up to 5 metres nearby and led to evacuation orders across the Pacific, including Hawaii. In Hawaii, waves reached up to 1.7 metres before the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center lowered the warning level around 0850 GMT, stating no major tsunami was expected.

Coastal residents were advised to move to high ground or to the fourth floor and above in buildings. The US Coast Guard directed ships to leave harbours. Flights from Honolulu airport resumed later in the day, according to the transportation department.

However, the main airport in Maui remained closed, with passengers sheltering inside the terminal. Tsunami waves of nearly half a metre were recorded as far as California, with smaller waves reaching British Columbia in Canada.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake was shallow, occurring at a depth of 19.3 km and was centred 119 km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city home to 165,000 people.

Tsunami alarms sounded in Japan, with evacuation orders affecting tens of thousands of people, especially along the eastern seaboard. The Fukushima nuclear plant, which suffered a meltdown in 2011, was evacuated as a precaution.

In Kamchatka, the earthquake caused significant damage in some areas, including partial flooding at the port and a fish processing plant in Severo-Kurilsk. Drone footage showed water submerging the town's shoreline. Governor Vladimir Solodov noted, "Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," highlighting the severity of the situation.

The earthquake's impact was also felt in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where residents experienced prolonged shaking. "I decided to leave the building," said Yaroslav, 25. "It felt like the walls could collapse any moment. The shaking lasted continuously for at least 3 minutes."

Despite the magnitude of the quake, Russian officials reported no serious injuries or fatalities. Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service, noted, "However, due to certain characteristics of the epicentre, the shaking intensity was not as high ... as one might expect from such a magnitude."

Danila Chebrov further reassured that "aftershocks are currently ongoing ... Their intensity will remain fairly high. However, stronger tremors are not expected in the near future. The situation is under control." This comes as some areas continue to assess the damage and brace for potential aftershocks.

The Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where Kamchatka is located, is known for its seismic activity. The earthquake follows a pattern of geological disruptions in the region, which is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.