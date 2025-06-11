LA protests: Partial curfew imposed in Los Angeles, Apple store among the stores vandalised. Here's what you need to know

A partial curfew has been implemented in downtown Los Angeles starting Tuesday evening, following multiple nights of violent protests, looting, and arson sparked by immigration raids under the Trump administration. Mayor Karen Bass announced the curfew will run from 8 pm to 6 am, exempting residents and workers in the area.

The protests erupted in response to the deployment of National Guard troops by President Trump, bypassing California Governor Gavin Newsom's authority. Newsom criticised the decision, stating, "We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed."

Mayor Bass, while addressing the media, stressed the need for local assistance rather than federal intervention. She stated, "stop the raids," as a solution to the unrest. In response to President Trump's deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines, Bass questioned, "People have asked me what the Marines are going to do when they get here. That's a good question, I have no idea."

Crime rates soared with masked looters vandalising stores, including an Apple Store, where windows were smashed, and products stolen. Police arrested multiple suspects, though the total number remains unclear. "Let me be clear: ANYONE who vandalised Downtown or looted stores does not care about our immigrant communities," said Bass. "You will be held accountable."

The Los Angeles Police Department reported over 50 arrests over the weekend, including individuals using commercial-grade fireworks against officers. Officer Chris Miller confirmed a woman’s arrest at the scene of the Apple Store burglary, with two others also detained.

The city's Historic Core Business Improvement District called for the curfew, seeking support from the National Guard to restore order. City officials condemned the criminal acts and violence overshadowing peaceful protests.

Tensions have been further heightened by President Trump's warning regarding the upcoming military parade. "For those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force," Trump declared, as he addressed reporters.

The situation in Los Angeles reflects broader concerns over federal and state authority clashes, especially in managing local law enforcement and public safety during protests.