'Make America Great Again...': Donald Trump returns to X with campaign-focused posts

Former US President Donald Trump has made a notable comeback on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, with a series of posts to bolster his campaign efforts. This marks a significant shift in his digital strategy, as Trump has largely remained absent from the platform since his reinstatement by X owner Elon Musk in 2022.

Trump's account was initially permanently banned in January 2021 for disseminating misinformation that contributed to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. His recent resurgence on X primarily revolves around campaign promotion, utilising the platform to share political advertisements and messages.

One of Trump's most significant posts has already attracted over 14 million views, posing a provocative question to his followers: "Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! #TrumpOnX."

This post emphasises familiar themes from his prior campaigns, namely economic issues and border security, along with his iconic "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Trump's return to X coincided with a high-profile conversation with Elon Musk on the platform’s Spaces. However, the event faced significant technical issues, reportedly due to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, resulting in a nearly hour-long delay before the discussion could commence.

When the conversation finally started, Musk praised Trump for his response to a recent assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The dialogue covered a range of topics, including illegal border crossings, the COVID-19 pandemic, and criticisms directed at Harris.

Background on Trump’s Ban from X

Trump's account was suspended following his repeated violations of X’s policies, which had drawn widespread criticism and increased calls for action against the former president's use of the platform. His return to X signals a renewed effort to engage with his base and drive his campaign messaging ahead of the upcoming elections.

