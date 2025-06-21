'Maybe won't be necessary': Donald Trump hedges on Iran strike, opens door to diplomacy

US President Donald Trump signaled that a strike on Iran "maybe won't be necessary," hinting at a continued window for diplomacy as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

In his latest comments to reporters, Trump addressed the two-week timeline he previously floated for a decision on joining Israel’s military campaign against Iran. “I would say two weeks would be the maximum,” he said.

However, when questioned about Israel’s capability to destroy Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear facility, Trump added, “Maybe it won’t be necessary,” suggesting he remains undecided and open to non-military outcomes.

The posture underscores Trump's broader messaging in recent days, prioritizing diplomatic options while keeping military force on the table.

Analysts warn that any US strike on Iran would likely trigger severe consequences. Iranian retaliation could target U.S. troops stationed across the Middle East, which number about 40,000, as well as key infrastructure, including energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of global oil flows.

While a US campaign could damage Iran’s nuclear facilities, such as Fordo and Natanz, experts caution that airstrikes are unlikely to eliminate Iran’s nuclear knowledge base. Instead, a military attack might harden Tehran’s resolve to pursue nuclear weapons as a survival mechanism.

A wider conflict could destabilize global markets and open opportunities for adversaries like China and Russia to exploit U.S. distraction. Additionally, a U.S. military move would likely fracture diplomatic efforts and trigger domestic political pushback, particularly from anti-war constituencies.

Strikes on nuclear sites could pose humanitarian and environmental risks, especially if hazardous materials are released. Civilian casualties and regional instability are also likely, as shown in recent Israeli operations.