New US paper currency to carry Trump’s signature in a major historic design shift

The United States is set to introduce a sweeping change to its paper currency, with President Donald Trump’s signature to appear on new dollar bills as part of plans marking the country’s 250th anniversary of independence. The update signals a rare shift in how American currency is designed, placing a sitting president’s name directly on federal notes for the first time.

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The Treasury Department said the change will apply to all newly printed US paper currency. In doing so, it will also end a long-standing convention: the signature of the Treasurer of the United States will be removed from banknotes, breaking a practice that has remained in place since 1861.

According to the department, the rollout will begin with $100 bills carrying Trump’s signature alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, with printing scheduled to start in June. Other denominations are expected to follow in the months ahead.

Bessent described the move as part of a broader effort to reflect the country’s progress and commemorate the milestone anniversary. “There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial,” he said in a statement released by the US Department of the Treasury.

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US Treasurer Brandon Beach also supported the decision, calling it “appropriate” and “well deserved.”

For now, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing continues to produce notes featuring the signatures of former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Malerba’s signature marks the end of an uninterrupted presence of the Treasurer’s name on US currency, a feature that has existed since the federal system of banknotes was first introduced more than 160 years ago.

The currency update comes amid a wider set of commemorative measures tied to the anniversary. Earlier this month, a federal arts commission approved a design for a 24-karat gold coin featuring Trump’s image, which is expected to be released as part of the July 4 Semiquincentennial celebrations.