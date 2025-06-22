New York, Los Angeles, Washington on high alert after Trump’s Iran strike shatters red lines

New York, Washington, and Los Angeles are boosting security at religious and cultural sites after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, heightening fears of retaliatory attacks on American soil.

Local and federal authorities sprang into action Saturday night after U.S. warplanes, under President Donald Trump's directive, struck three fortified nuclear sites in Iran, including the underground Fordo complex. The move came after Israeli forces pounded Iran’s missile launchers and nuclear infrastructure earlier that day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran,” the NYPD posted on X, confirming an increased presence at synagogues, mosques, and diplomatic sites across New York City. “We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC.”

Washington, D.C., mirrored that caution. The Metropolitan Police Department said there were no known threats but pledged heightened patrols around religious institutions. “We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal partners,” MPD said in a statement.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass reassured residents that there were no credible threats, but emphasized the LAPD was stepping up patrols at “places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites.”

The airstrikes mark a major escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict, now in its ninth day. Trump confirmed the U.S. strikes, claiming they targeted Fordo and other high-security nuclear facilities.

Advertisement

The fallout in Iran has been severe. Over 400 civilians, including 54 women and children, have been killed, Iran’s Health Ministry reported. The attacks also killed senior Iranian military leaders, including three commanders of the Revolutionary Guard.

Amid the chaos, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cut electronic communications and appointed replacements for top commanders in case of assassination. A partial internet blackout has made it nearly impossible for Iranians to communicate.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Israeli missiles caused “direct impacts” on uranium enrichment zones at Natanz, signaling deeper damage than initially reported.