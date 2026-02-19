‘Next 10 days are critical’: Trump sets deadline for Iran deal, warns of consequences if talks fail

US President Donald Trump convened the inaugural meeting of his newly formed peace panel in Washington, DC on Thursday, focusing on the next phase of the fragile ceasefire in Gaza and rising tensions with Iran.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump said the world would know within “probably the next 10 days” whether Washington and Tehran could reach an agreement, signalling a narrow diplomatic window.

Advertisement

“So now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal,” he said, while warning that a “meaningful deal” was essential or “bad things will happen.”

Nuclear red line

Trump reiterated that Iran must end its nuclear ambitions, describing the country as a “hot spot right now.”

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. You can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon,” he said, underlining what aides describe as Washington’s central non-negotiable demand.

US Vice President JD Vance echoed that stance in an interview with Fox News, saying Tehran had not yet acknowledged Trump’s “red lines.” “The president is trying to find a solution — whether through diplomatic options or another option — that means the Iranians cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said.

Advertisement

Military pressure builds

The diplomatic push comes alongside a visible US military buildup across the Middle East, with additional air and naval assets positioned as leverage during negotiations. Officials describe the deployments as a deterrent meant to pressure Tehran rather than signal an imminent strike, though contingency plans remain in place.

Reports suggest the US could consider military action as early as this weekend if talks falter, heightening urgency around ongoing negotiations in Geneva, where intermediaries are attempting to bridge gaps between the two sides.

Strait of Hormuz drills raise alarm

Amid the tensions, Iran temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz on February 17 for live-fire military exercises during the second round of discussions with Washington. Iranian state-linked outlet Tasnim News Agency reported that missiles fired during the drills struck designated targets in the strategic waterway — a critical global oil transit chokepoint.

Advertisement

The rising risk of confrontation has prompted warnings from European leaders. Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, urged Polish citizens in Iran to leave immediately, cautioning that evacuation windows could close quickly if hostilities begin.

Flashpoints beyond the talks

US officials cite Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic-missile development, and backing of regional proxy groups as core concerns. Long-standing friction with Israel, including past strikes linked to Iranian nuclear facilities, remains a volatile backdrop to the current crisis.

Analysts warn that if diplomacy collapses, the convergence of military positioning, regional mistrust, and the narrow timeline set by Washington could trigger a rapid escalation — making the coming days pivotal for both sides.