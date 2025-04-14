'No country off the hook': US President Donald Trump on reciprocal tariffs. Electronics, semiconductors on radar

US President Donald Trump has announced that no country will be exempt from tariffs, including those previously paused for 90 days on some goods. This announcement was made on Sunday, contradicting recent guidance that had suggested exemptions for items like smartphones, computers, and other electronics.

Trump's statement emphasises that there is 'no exception announced' and that no country is being 'off the hook', particularly in the case of Chinese-made semiconductors and electronics, which were initially given exemptions due to concerns over rising consumer prices.

"NOBODY is getting “off the hook” for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst! There was no Tariff “exception” announced on Friday," Donald Trump's post on Truth Social read.

The US is intensifying its focus on the electronics supply chain, with semiconductors being a key area of investigation in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations. Trump highlighted the need for the US to produce more domestically and reduce dependency on foreign manufacturing, particularly from countries like China.

"What has been exposed is that we need to make products in the United States, and that we will not be held hostage by other countries, especially hostile trading nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American people," Trump said in his post.

Currently, most nations will face a baseline tariff of 10% for nearly three months, while tariffs on China have escalated to 145%, prompting Beijing to impose a retaliatory 125% tariff on US imports.

Trump's administration has expressed intent to negotiate trade deals, including with China, but the specific terms remain unclear. The White House maintains optimism about securing a trade agreement, although US officials have stated they expect China to make the first move.

This diplomatic tension highlights the complexity of US-China trade relations, which have been strained due to these recent tariff escalations.

Strategically, the administration's move aims to address what Trump describes as unfair trade balances and non-monetary tariff barriers. The President's focus on 'no exception' for these measures underscores his intention to ensure that other countries do not continue practices perceived as disadvantageous to the US economy.

Despite these tensions, the long-term goal remains to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce foreign reliance. Amidst these developments, Beijing's Commerce Ministry noted that the recent moves 'represent a small step' and called for the US to 'completely cancel' its tariff strategy.