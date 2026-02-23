No country signalled exit from US tariff deals after SC ruling: US trade representative Jamieson Greer

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that no countries have signalled their intention to withdraw from tariff agreements with the US, following recent developments surrounding President Donald Trump's tariffs. Greer, speaking publicly on CBS's "Face the Nation," disclosed that active conversations with partner nations remain constructive, despite the recent Supreme Court ruling that has reignited international attention on US trade policy. The assurance from the US trade chief comes amid speculation regarding the future of key international tariff deals and their implications for global trade flows.

Greer highlighted ongoing engagement with global counterparts, including a recent exchange with his European Union equivalent, to reinforce the US commitment to existing arrangements. The Supreme Court's decision has not prompted any immediate reactions from trade partners, according to Greer. The trade representative emphasised the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to foster stability in international trade relations.

During his appearance, Greer said, "I haven't heard anyone yet come to me and say the deal is off," directly addressing concerns about potential disruptions in established agreements. This statement provided reassurance to both domestic and international stakeholders monitoring the outcome of the ruling.

The absence of any withdrawal signals has been interpreted as an indication of continued commitment by US trade partners to honour current tariff frameworks. While the Supreme Court ruling attracted widespread attention, Greer’s remarks suggest that participating nations view the agreements as resilient to legal and political shifts within the United States.

Greer stated that dialogue with the European Union has already taken place and that similar discussions with officials from other countries are scheduled. This proactive outreach is part of the US strategy to reinforce bilateral and multilateral trust, particularly as international observers assess the durability of US trade commitments under shifting domestic conditions.

Industry analysts note that Greer’s comments reflect an effort to maintain the status quo within the global trading system. His communication underscores that, to date, there has been no reported move by any nation to reconsider or terminate a tariff arrangement with the US as a direct result of the Supreme Court’s decision.

The current approach by the US Trade Representative aligns with previous efforts to prioritise engagement and transparency in dealings with trade partners. Maintaining dialogue with the European Union and other key stakeholders remains central, especially as nations monitor the evolving landscape of US trade policy.

No further details have been disclosed regarding any prospective amendments or renegotiations to existing deals. Greer’s insistence that no counterpart has indicated withdrawal from agreements is aimed at tempering uncertainty and ensuring ongoing cooperation between the US and its trade allies.

(With Reuters inputs)