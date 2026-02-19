‘Not Americans’: Influencer’s ‘housing scam’ charge against Indian-Americans sparks outrage in Texas

A US-based conservative commentator has sparked controversy after accusing Indian-Americans in North Texas of manipulating local housing systems — claims that have drawn backlash online and intensified debate around immigration and demographic change in the region.

Kaylee Campbell, a right-wing influencer, alleged on X (formally twitter) that members of the Indian community were “scamming” housing markets in Frisco and Plano by subleasing apartments within their networks, thereby limiting access for other residents.

Campbell shared a video clip from a recent Frisco City Council meeting in which a speaker — identified as Kelly, a former assistant property manager who now lives in Aubrey — made a series of allegations about leasing practices involving Indian-origin tenants.

Claims raised at Council Meeting

During her remarks, Kelly alleged that an Indian applicant would qualify for a lease but that another individual would ultimately occupy the apartment, sometimes after the original leaseholder had returned to India. She argued that this bypassed screening procedures and described it as a “fair housing issue,” claiming the practice was widespread enough to merit police attention.

She further claimed that apartments were circulated informally through community networks rather than being returned to property managers, which she said reduced availability for other prospective tenants. Additional allegations included falsified application documents, overcrowded units, and companies allegedly arranging housing for groups of workers.

No verified evidence was presented at the meeting to substantiate the claims, and local authorities have not publicly confirmed any investigation tied to the allegations.

Broader context & backlash

The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of immigration and skilled-worker visa programs in the United States. Critics of Campbell’s post said it amplified unverified accusations and fuelled ethnic stereotyping, while supporters argued the issue deserved investigation.

The controversy follows a separate incident in nearby Plano involving comedian Alex Stein, who faced criticism after mocking Hindus during a city council appearance, prompting several Indian-American attendees to walk out.

Rapid demographic growth in North Texas

North Texas — particularly the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — has seen a sharp rise in its Indian-origin population over the past decade, driven largely by technology-sector employment and education opportunities. Estimates suggest the region is now home to more than 150,000 residents of Indian heritage.

A report by The New York Times noted that roughly one-third of Frisco’s population is of Asian descent, reflecting the city’s transformation into a hub for highly skilled migrants attracted by strong public schools, corporate expansion, and relatively affordable suburban housing.

The episode has unfolded alongside renewed national debate over high-skilled immigration pathways, which have long seen significant participation from Indian professionals. The issue has also gained visibility with the emergence of Indian-American political figures such as Zohran Mamdani, reflecting the growing influence of the diaspora in US civic life.