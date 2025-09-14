'Not even 1 bushel of corn': US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick fires fresh salvo at India over trade barriers

In a sharp critique of India’s trade policies, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has accused New Delhi of restricting market access while benefiting from global commerce. Speaking to Axios in a recent interview, Lutnick said India continues to boast of its 1.4 billion population but has little openness when it comes to US agricultural exports.

“India brags that they have 1.4 billion people, then why wouldn’t they buy one bushel (25.40 kg) of corn from us? They won’t buy our corn. They put down tariffs on everything. You either accept it or you are going to have a tough time doing business with the world’s greatest consumer,” Lutnick remarked.

Trade deficit and tariffs

Lutnick highlighted that despite India’s rising global influence and repeated claims of being a free-market democracy, its protectionist stance continues to frustrate US businesses. “It’s about fairness. America buys Indian goods freely, but when we want to sell, the walls go up,” he said.

Lutnick has also pointed out upon India’s surging imports of discounted Russian crude, which have become a sore point for Washington amid ongoing Western sanctions against Moscow. While acknowledging India’s need for cheap energy to fuel growth, Lutnick argued that such purchases highlight the imbalance in global trade diplomacy.

Despite these concerns, the US and India remain strategic partners across defense, technology, and investment. Lutnick noted that Washington is unlikely to scale back its overall engagement with New Delhi but emphasised that trade irritants — ranging from agricultural tariffs to oil purchases — will remain sticking points.

Last week, US President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart right now” on a trade deal, adding that discussions have entered the “nitty-gritty” stage. "US President has invited Indian commerce minister/ministry delegation next week to US," Gor said.