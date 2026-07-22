'NYC doesn't have the authority': Zohran Mamdani revises his stance on Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said that while the city does not have the legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the United States federal government should enforce the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against the Israeli leader if he visits the country. The remarks mark a significant shift from his earlier position that New York City police could detain Netanyahu.

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In a video statement released on Monday, Mamdani described Netanyahu as a "war criminal" and said he would not be welcome in New York City. However, after consulting legal experts, he acknowledged that municipal authorities lack the jurisdiction to execute an ICC arrest warrant.

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"New York City does not have the authority to enforce the ICC warrant," Mamdani said, adding that it is the responsibility of the federal government to uphold international law. He also urged the United States to become a member of the ICC and recognise the court's jurisdiction.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

The controversy comes ahead of Netanyahu's expected visit to New York in September for the United Nations General Assembly. The Israeli prime minister is the subject of an ICC arrest warrant issued in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel's military operations in Gaza. Netanyahu and the Israeli government have rejected the allegations, calling the ICC's actions politically motivated and denying the court's jurisdiction.

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Mamdani's comments have sparked political debate in the United States. President Donald Trump dismissed the possibility of Netanyahu being arrested during a US visit, saying the Israeli leader "will not be arrested" and reaffirming Washington's support for Israel. The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, and has historically refused to recognise the court's authority over American citizens or officials from allied nations.

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Israeli officials also criticised Mamdani's remarks. Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, accused the New York mayor of promoting anti-Israel rhetoric and described his statements as irresponsible.

Mamdani has long been a vocal critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and has consistently argued that international law should apply equally to all world leaders. While he has now acknowledged the legal limits of New York City's authority, he maintained that the ICC warrant against Netanyahu should be taken seriously and enforced by the federal government.