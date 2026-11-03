'Oil prices DROPPING LIKE A ROCK,' says Donald Trump ahead of critical US midterms

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That, however, is not the case in global oil markets, which continue to remain on the edge. Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday amid reports that the US attacked Iran's Qeshm Island, raising concerns of an escalation of the 8-month conflict and prolonged disruption to global supplies via the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Brent futures went up 0.5% to $105.25 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $96.93 per barrel. On Monday, oil prices dropped 6% amid diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war on Iran after in-person talks in Qatar over the weekend. Brent crude futures settled 7.63% lower to $104.77 on Monday.

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According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the US struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Some officials told the publication that the attacks were defensive to prevent Tehran from having the freedom to attack commercial ships in Hormuz.

“The report added a degree of risk premium back into the oil price. Just when markets were starting to price in a more diplomatic path, this reminder of ongoing military activity has flipped the tone,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Tehran said on Monday that efforts between Iran and the US to end the war are ongoing, after days of talks with Qatari mediators ended with changed proposals but no breakthrough. Trump raised doubts about whether he would continue with a threated resumption of military strikes against Iran and said that a deal with Tehran could happen.