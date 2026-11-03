Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
us news
'Oil prices DROPPING LIKE A ROCK,' says Donald Trump ahead of critical US midterms

'Oil prices DROPPING LIKE A ROCK,' says Donald Trump ahead of critical US midterms

His statement comes ahead of critical midterms that could decide his future as President.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 9:18 AM IST
'Oil prices DROPPING LIKE A ROCK,' says Donald Trump ahead of critical US midtermsTrump also hinted at Tehran wanting a settlement "as soon as possible".

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that oil prices were "dropping like a rock" and were down by almost $10 per barrel since people feel that there wouldn't be a full-fledged war with Iran. Trump also hinted at Tehran wanting a settlement "as soon as possible".

His statement comes ahead of critical US midterms that could decide his future as President. He wrote in a post on Truth Social, "Oil prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a war with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 2 days, resume nuclear talks with US

That, however, is not the case in global oil markets, which continue to remain on the edge. Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday amid reports that the US attacked Iran's Qeshm Island, raising concerns of an escalation of the 8-month conflict and prolonged disruption to global supplies via the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Brent futures went up 0.5% to $105.25 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $96.93 per barrel. On Monday, oil prices dropped 6% amid diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war on Iran after in-person talks in Qatar over the weekend. Brent crude futures settled 7.63% lower to $104.77 on Monday.

Advertisement

MUST READ | ‘US stuck in an ideology of 1950’: American economist Jeffrey Sachs says Washington mistakenly thinks it is the boss

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the US struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Some officials told the publication that the attacks were defensive to prevent Tehran from having the freedom to attack commercial ships in Hormuz.

“The report added a degree of risk premium back into the oil price. Just when markets were starting to price in a more diplomatic path, this reminder of ongoing military activity has flipped the tone,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Tehran said on Monday that efforts between Iran and the US to end the war are ongoing, after days of talks with Qatari mediators ended with changed proposals but no breakthrough. Trump raised doubts about whether he would continue with a threated resumption of military strikes against Iran and said that a deal with Tehran could happen.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 8:21 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more