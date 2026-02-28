'Pakistan is doing terrifically well...': US President Donald Trump refuses to intervene in Pak-Afghan clash

US President Donald Trump declined to step into the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying he shares strong ties with Islamabad and believes the country is performing “terrifically well,” even as cross-border hostilities intensify.

Responding to questions about whether Washington would play a role in de-escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, Trump underscored his personal rapport with Pakistan’s leadership. Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Trump signalled no immediate intention to intervene in the ongoing clashes.

"I get along with Pakistan very, very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General there, a great leader".

"I think two of the people that I really respect a lot. I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well," Trump told reporters.

His remarks came a day after Pakistan declared a state of “open war” with Afghanistan following a fresh surge in border violence. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, “Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you. Now it will be ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’. Pakistan’s army did not come from across the seas. We are your neighbours; we know your ins and outs. Allahu Akbar.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces are capable of “crushing” aggressors, hours after Islamabad carried out overnight strikes in major Afghan cities. Pakistan said it had targeted 29 locations across Afghanistan, including in Kandahar and Kabul.

“Our forces have the full capability to crush any aggressive ambitions. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces,” Sharif said.

Earlier, the United States voiced support for what it described as Pakistan’s “right to defend itself” against attacks from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. “The United States supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have risen sharply, with both sides trading accusations of retaliatory strikes. The Taliban administration claimed it seized 19 Pakistani military outposts and killed 55 Pakistani soldiers, while Islamabad said it eliminated 133 Taliban fighters in the latest round of fighting.

Pakistan maintains it has concrete evidence that militants are operating from Afghan territory and argues that cross-border operations are necessary to protect national security, even as the confrontation risks widening instability in South Asia.