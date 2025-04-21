Pentagon chief shared details of Yemen attack with wife, brother in a Signal chat: Report

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing scrutiny after details of a March attack on Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis were shared in a Signal chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. This revelation raises further questions about Hegseth's use of an unclassified messaging system for sharing sensitive security information. The incident comes at a delicate time, following the ousting of senior officials from the Pentagon as part of an internal leak investigation.

The second Signal chat reportedly included about a dozen people and was initially created to discuss administrative issues during Hegseth's confirmation process. However, it contained details of the air strikes schedule. Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer, has been seen attending sensitive meetings, including one with his British counterpart at the Pentagon in March.

Hegseth's brother serves as a Department of Homeland Security liaison to the Pentagon.

The Trump administration has been actively pursuing leaks, a stance supported by Hegseth. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell accused the media of relying on disgruntled former employees as sources, while White House spokesperson Anna Kelly claimed that recently fired individuals were misrepresenting the truth to undermine the President's agenda.

Democratic lawmakers have called for Hegseth's resignation, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stating that Hegseth's actions put lives at risk. Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, also demanded his resignation.

A US official at the Pentagon questioned Hegseth's ability to remain in his position following the latest developments.

The situation worsened after Dan Caldwell, one of Hegseth's key advisers, was escorted from the Pentagon amid a leak investigation. Caldwell expressed disappointment over the manner of his departure, accusing unnamed Pentagon officials of slander. Following Caldwell's exit, less-senior officials Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll were placed on administrative leave and subsequently dismissed.