Pope Leo XIV casts mail-in ballot in US midterms, making history as first pontiff to vote in US election

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“In keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

The statement added that the pope had voted whenever he was eligible to do so during his residence in Peru, underscoring his continued commitment to civic participation.

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Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Illinois, Pope Leo XIV made history in May 2025 when he became the first American to be elected pope. Despite assuming leadership of the Catholic Church and the Vatican City State, he retains his US citizenship and remains eligible to participate in American elections.

The pope's vote comes ahead of the US midterm elections, which will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The results are expected to shape President Donald Trump's legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his second term.

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The elections are being closely watched as Republicans and Democrats compete for congressional seats, with key issues including immigration, the economy, taxation and foreign policy likely to influence voters.

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The Vatican did not disclose which candidates the pontiff supported or how he voted on individual races. His participation does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate.

Pope Leo XIV has previously spoken about social justice, human dignity, migration and the moral responsibilities of political leaders. His decision to cast a ballot highlights the importance he places on democratic participation while maintaining the Catholic Church's position of not endorsing individual candidates.