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Pope Leo XIV casts mail-in ballot in US midterms, making history as first pontiff to vote in US election

Pope Leo XIV casts mail-in ballot in US midterms, making history as first pontiff to vote in US election

Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Illinois, Pope Leo XIV made history in May 2025 when he became the first American to be elected Pope

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  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 8:42 PM IST
Pope Leo XIV casts mail-in ballot in US midterms, making history as first pontiff to vote in US electionPope Leo XIV, an American citizen, had submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago

Pope Leo XIV has become the first pope in history known to have voted in a US general election after casting a mail-in ballot in Illinois ahead of the November 3, midterm elections. The Vatican confirmed the development on Friday, October 30, highlighting the pontiff's long-standing belief that participating in democratic processes is both a right and a responsibility of citizens.

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The Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Leo XIV, an American citizen, had submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago. The Vatican also confirmed that the pontiff had exercised his voting rights during his years in Peru, where he served as a missionary priest and bishop before becoming the head of the Catholic Church.

READ THIS: Pope Leo XIV undergoes lung cancer surgery, Vatican shares latest health update

“In keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

The statement added that the pope had voted whenever he was eligible to do so during his residence in Peru, underscoring his continued commitment to civic participation.

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Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Illinois, Pope Leo XIV made history in May 2025 when he became the first American to be elected pope. Despite assuming leadership of the Catholic Church and the Vatican City State, he retains his US citizenship and remains eligible to participate in American elections.

The pope's vote comes ahead of the US midterm elections, which will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The results are expected to shape President Donald Trump's legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his second term.

ALSO READ: US midterms: Why 1 in 4 South Asian Americans who voted for Trump now plan to back Democrats

The elections are being closely watched as Republicans and Democrats compete for congressional seats, with key issues including immigration, the economy, taxation and foreign policy likely to influence voters.

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The Vatican did not disclose which candidates the pontiff supported or how he voted on individual races. His participation does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate.

Pope Leo XIV has previously spoken about social justice, human dignity, migration and the moral responsibilities of political leaders. His decision to cast a ballot highlights the importance he places on democratic participation while maintaining the Catholic Church's position of not endorsing individual candidates.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 8:41 PM IST
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