Protection from ‘revenge’: Biden Issues pardons to key officials, January 6 committee members in final hours 

In the waning moments of his presidency, outgoing US President Joe Biden took the unprecedented step of issuing pre-emptive pardons to several prominent individuals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol attack.

These pardons appear aimed at shielding these individuals from potential retribution by the incoming Trump administration, which has expressed intentions to target those involved in investigating former President Donald Trump.

The timing of the pardons, granted in the final hours of Biden’s presidency, marks a dramatic use of presidential authority, a move not seen in recent administrations.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot, in good conscience, do nothing,” Biden explained in a statement issued just hours before he was set to hand over the White House to Trump on Inauguration Day. “Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

The pardons were issued despite the fact that none of the recipients had formally been accused or found guilty of any criminal wrongdoing.

Trump, during his tenure as president, had previously suggested that he might target those responsible for holding him accountable for the January 6 Capitol insurrection and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Fauci, who served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became a key figure in the public health response during the Covid-19 pandemic under Trump. Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, became a focal point for criticism after openly denouncing Trump’s actions, calling him a fascist.

In addition to Fauci and Milley, Biden granted pardons to key members and staff of the House January 6 committee, including former Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Biden also pardoned US Capitol and DC Metropolitan police officers who testified during the committee’s investigations, providing them protection from potential future legal consequences under a new administration.